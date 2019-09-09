Woman dies 4 days after crash at Regis St. and I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say a woman who was critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon has passed away.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Regis Street and I-27. The crash involved an SUV and an RV.
Family members say Sylvia Martinez had severe brain injuries along with numerous broken ribs and bones.
“Unfortunately the injuries were so severe we had to make the hardest decision to let her go. Those that knew her know she was living her Blessed life building her ministry. She dedicated her life to helping care for others. Even in death she chose to continue helping others as an organ donor,” said a family member on their GoFundMe page.
They’re asking for donations to help with the cost of Sylvia’s funeral.
