Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, all four crew members stuck on a disabled cargo ship off the coast of Georgia have been rescued.
- The shipped tipped onto its side after it began listing heavily Sunday morning.
- Several agencies including the NTSB are now trying to figure out what caused the vessel to capsize.
North Korea launched at least two unidentified projectiles toward the sea today.
- This, hours after it offered to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States but warned its dealings with Washington may end without new U.S. proposals.
- North Korea is widely believed to want the United States to provide it with security guarantees and extensive relief from the U.S.-led sactions in return for limited denuclearized steps.
Rescue workers wearing white hazard suits continue to search for bodies and survivors in the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.
- The Royal Bahamas Police Force said at least 50 people died after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on Sept. 1.
- Dorian was one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record.
The man who attempted to set off a pipe bomb in the New York city subway system will be sentenced today.
- Akayed Ullah set off the bomb in December of 2017.
- He was found guilty of federal terrorism charges in November of 2018 after he told police he was inspired by the Islamic State.
- He now faces life in prison.
