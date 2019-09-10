Favorable rain pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More storms are in our forecast for West Texas and eastern New Mexico. The current and forecast weather pattern remains favorable for occasional rain showers and thunderstorms through the end of the work week.
Due to the isolated nature of the activity the chance of a storm or rain at any given spot at any given time is low. However, some storms may be accompanied by downpours and gusty winds. About a half-dozen locations in the KCBD viewing area have already received from one to two inches of rain. Additional rainfall may cause some localized flooding.
The mostly cloudy, slightly breezy, and warm weather will continue through Friday, occasionally punctuated by a shower or storm and cool air. In the Lubbock area lows will be in the 60s and highs in the 80s through the end of the week.
If you hear thunder or see lightning it's time to be inside - a building, a home, even a vehicle. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors. Avoid driving into flood water. If you encounter water covering a road - Turn Around, Don't Drown.
Track the storms and rain using our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App (search for it in your respective app store). Set our Weather App to "Follow Me" and it will alert you if a warning is issued for your location - even if the app is not running.
The pattern will revert to the drier and warmer - eventually hotter - weather we've experience so much of the past two months or so.
Lubbock area lows will remain in the 60s and highs in the 80s through the weekend, but highs in the 90s may return by early next week. It will depend on how much rain falls and its coverage between now and then. All other things equal, more rain equals less heat, less rain equals more heat.
