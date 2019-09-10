Former Lady Raider Zuri Sanders signs pro contract

By Pete Christy | September 10, 2019 at 6:29 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 6:29 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Former Lady Raider Zuri Sanders has signed a professional contract to play basketball in Spain.

Sanders signed with CD Talent-Tiro Igualatorio in Santander, Spain.

As the lone Senior, Sanders started all 30 games for the Lady Raiders last season averaging eight points and 11 rebounds a game. She’s the first Lady Raider to average over 10 rebounds a game since 2005-06.

Sanders had 20 rebounds against Southern back in December becoming the first Lady Raider in 28 years to record over 20 rebounds in a game.

