KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shadow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Shadow is a 2-year-old female lab mix.
She has been adopted twice before but was unable to stick with her families. Those at the shelter are hoping the third time is the charm.
Shadow’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Sept. 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
