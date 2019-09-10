‘No show’ commissioners delay vote on tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock County Commissioners used a “no-show” vote at the Sept. 9, 2019 meeting in hopes of stopping a raise in taxes.
The Lubbock County Commissioners met today, intending to set a budget and set the tax rate but because two of the commissioners were 'no shows.’ The county was forced to adopt an amended budget and to accept the effective tax rate by default.
Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said, “according to the law, we must have four members present on the court in order to enact the tax rate, and we were able to go ahead and drop the budget with the amendments that would lower it to the effective tax rate. However, because they're choosing not to be here and participate because they chose not to be here to participate. We could not adopt the effective tax rate.”
Judge Parrish says there will be another vote next Monday to vote on the budget. “Right now, we’ve got until the end of the year in order to adopt a tax rate. So, we’ll decide at our next regular meeting on September 23 to adopt the effective tax rate, one or the other.”
In a video posted to the Lubbock Taxpayers Coalition, County Commissioners Chad Seay and Jason Corley said the state law gives them “very powerful tools” to stop the tax rate from going any higher than the effective rate. According to that video, Seay and Corley said they’re not going to next week’s meeting either.
And if they don’t show up, Judge Parrish said, “well, we’ll be working with council on that. It’s the laws in place to help us if two members decide they want to protest like they’re protesting. We will go ahead and move forward with or without them.”
By Seay and Corley not showing up to the meeting today and at the meeting on Sept. 23, it will force the county to adopt the effective rate. With less than four commissioners present, the court was not able to vote on the tax rate.
As far as the other items on the agenda, the remaining commissioners were able to vote on those items.
The county commissioners are Bill McCay County Commissioner, Precinct #1, Jason Corley County Commissioner, Precinct #2, Gilbert A. Flores County Commissioner Precinct #3, and Chad Seay County Commissioner, Precinct #4.
