Red Raider Baseball to face Josh Jung & Rangers Futures in Frisco in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday that the Texas Tech baseball team will play two exhibition games against the Texas Rangers’ Future Camp, that consists of 40 minor league players including former Red Raider Josh Jung.
The games will be at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco on Friday, October 4 at 7:15 p.m. and October 6th at noon.
The Red Raiders played at the Frisco College Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark back in March playing Mississippi State and Nebraska.
The Texas Futures Camp in Frisco goes September 22 - October 6 and features five college programs including TCU and West Texas A&M.
The Rangers Futures will face West Texas A&M 11 a.m. on Saturday September 28.
This is a great opportunity to see the Red Raiders, Josh Jung and future Texas Rangers, all in the Metroplex.
