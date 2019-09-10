Unsettled weather continues through Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast tonight and Wednesday.
Our temperature pattern remains unchanged for the most part.
Low temperatures will range from the lower to middle 60’s across the western South Plains.
Lows in the middle to upper 60’s are expected for the immediate Lubbock area.
A few showers and storms remain possible this evening and overnight tonight.
Gusty southerly winds become southeast by daybreak for most locations.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue Wednesday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue in isolated to widely scattered fashion.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 80’s Wednesday. Southerly winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph.
A weak cold front could increase rain chances Thursday into Friday, but models remain undecided on how far south the cold front makes it.
We dry out this weekend with warmer temperatures Saturday and Sunday.
