WellSaid Chapter 3: Previewing Arizona

"This week, Arizona. Arizona will be the most talented team we've played so far," Wells said. "Obviously their skill is really good. Khalil Tate has been there for several years. Very familiar with him. Dual-threat guy. Throws the ball very well and when he pulls it and runs, he's a threat to hit a home run every single time. 21, 23 is a good thing combo, running backs. They, again, they -- shifty, but they got home-run speed, and you saw that, or you've seen that on tape, we have so far. The two linebackers are the two guys that really make their team go, 1 and 7, just watching them early this morning. This year, studied them a lot over the summer and early summer, those two guys can play Schooler and Fields, and man, what a combo Marcel has, really, to kind of build a defense around..." Wells would go on to say, "But a very, very talented, skillful team that if you let it turn you into a track meet, they will let you get in trouble real, real quick and they have the speed to hit home runs and they are very talented."