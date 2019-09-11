Crosbyton issues public notice to boil water

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to a hydrant malfunction, the water system was temporarily shut down for the City of Crosbyton Wednesday, prompting the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue a boil water notice.
To ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled before using. Water should be brought to a rolling boil and maintained for at least two minutes.
The public notice from the City of Crosbyton says water system officials will notify residents when water is safe for consumption.
The notice says those with questions can contact water superintendent Chase Longo, or administrative staff at 806-675-2301
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.