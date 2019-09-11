Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of East 1st Street just after midnight this morning.
- No information has been given on this shooting but there was an active scene in that area throughout the night.
- More updates will be given here: Police report to early morning shooting near East 1st Street
The Lubbock City Council approved the 2019-2020 budget Tuesday night, which includes a one cent tax rate increase that will cost the average homeowner about $15 a year.
- That money will fund the Public Safety Improvement Project that was approved in December.
- The $60 million project includes three police substations, a new property warehouse, a crime lab, municipal court and downtown administrative headquarters for police and new police officers.
- The council also voted to have short term rental homes, like Airbnbs, start paying the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax, if they are not doing so already.
- The council also voted to reduce the residential storm water rate fee $1.50 a month.
- Read more from KCBD’s Melanie Camacho here: Budget passed Tuesday will help in community policing efforts, interim chief says
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he fired national security adviser John Bolton.
- The tweets came just about an hour before Bolton was to be part of a White House briefing with the secretaries of states and treasury yesterday.
- Bolton was Trump’s third security adviser, replacing Army General H.R. McMaster.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Trump dismisses John Bolton, says they ‘disagreed strongly’
Today also marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
- A total of 2,977 people died that day in New York City, Washington and Pennsylvania.
- On that day, a group of 19 men hijacked four planes, which were then intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center and The Pentagon.
- A third plane went down in a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
- There will be a ceremony this morning at the World Trade Center.
- Read more on commemorations here: US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
