Doctor starts non-profit for cleft lip repair

There are 25 to 30 kids with a cleft born in our region every year. But Dr. Demke adds that worldwide, there are as many as 175,000 babies born with this problem, or 1 baby every 3 minutes. So, he feels called to take his skills to other countries on mission trips with a team of other doctors and specialists to help children who may not get a chance for that kind of repair like they would in America. He says, “A lot of those babies and children sometimes have to wait years to get the same treatment that in a country with good health care, we tend to do a cleft lip repair in the first 3 months of life and a cleft palate by about 12 to 15 months of age. But sometimes, on these mission trips, you see these kids that are 4, 6, 8 years, even adults who have never had their clefts repaired. So it’s very rewarding to be able to do those.”