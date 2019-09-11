Harmony Science Academy opening MakerSpace to teach students latest high-tech tools

Provided by Harmony Science Academy
Harmony Science Academy is hosting a grand opening ceremony for their new state of the art MakerSpace and 3D Printing workshop. Community members are invited to be part of the event and see the latest innovative MakerSpace where students and teachers get access to tools such as 3D Scanners, 3D printers, CNC routers, and mills.
The grand opening ceremony will be Thursday, Sept. 12 from 12 p.m. to 1:1p p.m. at 1516 53rd Street in Lubbock. Our guests of honor will be are Dr. Walter Wendler, President of West Texas A&M University, and Dr. Emily Hunt, Dean for the School of Engineering Computer Science and Mathematics.
MakerSpace is a new approach to trigger students’ skills for making, designing, learning, and exploring with the help of high-tech, end-user tools. These tools include 3D printers, laser cutters, vinyl cutters, CNC Machines, sanding machines, soldering machines, and sewing machines. The MakerSpace is supported by the Interactive Library, which is a new concept that was recently adopted to improve students' literacy. In the Interactive Library, includes programs such as Plotter Printer, Laminator, Vinyl Printer, 30 high tech I5 Laptop, Chromebooks, Amazon Kindles and IPADs.
Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock is a recognized leader in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, and provides programs that are rigorous and challenging for all students. Innovative learning is also part of the school’s curriculum, which supports students’ growth and knowledge in STEM.
For further information, please contact Lorena Chavira at (915) 346-4639 or lchavira@harmonytx.org.
About Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Public Schools are 57 high performing K-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers, and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can achieve, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 57 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.