Holding pattern, for now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday saw little storm activity in the KCBD viewing area, but a chance of storms - including a better chance - continues. The moderate temperatures, too, will continue. For a couple more days at least.
The lack of storm activity yesterday was due to a lack of a trigger passing over or near the viewing area. There was plenty of moisture and heating. Without additional forcing, however, the atmosphere remained too stable.
There will be plenty of moisture and heating today - dewpoints this morning again are in the 60s and temperatures this afternoon will be in the 80s. Of note, however, the atmosphere is expected to become a bit more unstable this afternoon. That should translate into spotty storms and at least a slight chance of rain at your location. The area most likely to receive rain is the west while the least likely is the east.
Severe storms are not expected, but some storms may be strong and accompanied by downpours and strong gusts. Some spots will remain dry. Storms are likely to remain spotty through tomorrow afternoon.
More widespread storms are possible late Thursday through Friday. A cold front moving south through the Panhandle may add enough lift to create more storms with more coverage.
Storm and rain chances will drop dramatically Friday night into Saturday, initiating a drying and warming trend for the weekend and early next week. In the Lubbock area lows will be in the 60s and highs in the 80s. Rain chances may return later in the week. Our current outlook is available now here on our Weather Page. View it by closing this story and scrolling down a bit.
