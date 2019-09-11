Isolated storms Wednesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The weather pattern remains warm and humid across the South Plains.
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight tonight.
Brief downpours and wind gusts to 45 mph are possible underneath the stronger storms that develop.
Storms could also produce dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes.
Low temperatures range from 65 to 70 degrees most areas with lower 60’s possible across the northwestern portion of the South Plains.
A weak cold front attempts to track across the viewing area Thursday.
This may increase storm chances Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
There is a marginal risk for a severe storms mainly north of Lubbock Thursday afternoon.
Highs end up in the 85 to 90 degree range for most areas.
Scattered showers and storms are possible again Thursday night with lows in the 60’s.
