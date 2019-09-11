KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Childers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Childers, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Childers is about 7-9 months old and weighs about 30 pounds.
He is having quite a bit of trouble adjusting to his surroundings and cannot cope well with shelter life. But he just needs a lovable, patient owner who can show him the world is not as scary as it seems.
Childers’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Sept. 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
