Lubbock interim police chief explains purpose of substations included in budget approved Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, Lubbock City Council approved the 2019-2020 budget that includes a one-cent tax increase that will go towards public safety improvements, which entails $60 million in improvement plans for the Lubbock Police Department.
On Tuesday, Interim Chief Brewer said this 60 million dollar project will help with what he calls “community policing”, which he defines as the police and the community interacting with each other and having the police focusing on the needs of communities.
The $60 million will go towards the new downtown police headquarters at Citizens Tower, a new municipal court, a new property warehouse, and three substations.
Chief Brewer says he thinks substations will help the department reach the goal of community policing, explaining that the substations will be more familiar with the issues of that community and that they will even have community rooms.
“The community can come and talk to the police or have their own neighborhood association meetings there. We’re gearing it up so that’s it’s not a police-only facility. It’s a police-community facility where the community is invited to participate in various activities in their community that will be able to host.”
He says the different substations will really get to know the needs of their communities.
“One side may have concerns about vehicle burglaries. We’re going to work with them to help with that. Another side may have a concern with abandoned vehicles in their neighborhood. We’re going to work with them on that.”
With the one cent increase, the new tax rate will be 55.802 Per $100 dollar valuation. The average homeowner in Lubbock will see about a 15 dollar extra charge every year.
The first substation in East Lubbock is set to begin construction in a couple of months.
