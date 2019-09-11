Lubbock man arrested for 98th and Ave U vehicle burglaries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he was identified as the suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries in the area of 98th and Avenue U.
Christopher Adam Baker, 33, was taken into custody at his home in the 2100 block of 98th Street after authorities spotted the vehicle he’s believed to have been driving during the crimes.
The property confirmed to have been stolen in those burglaries was recovered at Baker’s home.
Baker was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
