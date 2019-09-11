Public invited to groundbreaking ceremony for Tornado Memorial Gateway Project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tornado Memorial Gateway Committee is inviting the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project.
The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at the future location of the memorial at Avenue Q and Glenna Goodacre Boulevard.
According to a release from the Tornado Memorial Gateway Committee, the project is designed to memorialize and honor the victims of the May 11, 1970, tornado, and “also pay tribute to the resiliency of the community members of Lubbock and their ability to rebuild.”
The memorial is expected to be completed by the 50th anniversary of the tornado on May 11, 2020.
