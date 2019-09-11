Tahoka reveals Eagle of Honor memorial to honor American veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bronze eagle was unveiled in a ceremony in front of the Lynn County Courthouse on Wednesday, part of the Eagle of Honor Project in Tahoka. The committee picked Patriot’s Day to reveal the memorial.
“On September 11, 2001, the first hijacked plane to hit a Twin Tower in New York was at 8:45 a.m. Eighteen minutes later another one hit the south tower. At 9:45 a.m., another one hit the Pentagon,” said Bill Schoeman, co-chair of the project.
The bronze eagle has red, white, and blue colors infused on a flag draped over the eagle with other flags behind it, including POW/MIA flag.
The plaque under the eagle reads: "This memorial honors all American veterans who, although separated by generations, shared a common, undeniable goal - to valiantly protect our country’s freedoms. The memories of these American veterans will continue to live on whenever and wherever democracy exists. The American veteran - forever a symbol of American heroism, sacrifice, loyalty, and freedom.”
School children, veterans groups and first responders gathered to watch the presentation, which included speakers from WWII and the Korean War.
“The men and women who signed up to serve before, now, and in the future are my heroes,” said Kim Billingsley, a former U.S. Army nurse. “I’ve gotten to know this community very well and it was such an honor to be out and see people’s faces, my friends’ faces, people that I see day in and day out and see how they were so serious and respectful.”
The community came up with over $40,000 to fund the project.
