TEA commissioner to visit Dunbar College Preparatory Academy
By Michael Cantu | September 11, 2019 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 9:55 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mike Morath, the Texas Education Agency commissioner, will make a visit to Dunbar College Preparatory Academy Wednesday afternoon and speak with students as part of a scheduled trip to Lubbock.

During this visit Morath will be greeted by Kathy Rollo, Lubbock Independent School District’s superintendent; Zach Brady, LISD school board president; Charles Perry, District 28 state senator; and Dustin Burrows, district 83 state representative.

