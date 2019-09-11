TEA commissioner to visit Dunbar College Preparatory Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mike Morath, the Texas Education Agency commissioner, will make a visit to Dunbar College Preparatory Academy Wednesday afternoon and speak with students as part of a scheduled trip to Lubbock.
During this visit Morath will be greeted by Kathy Rollo, Lubbock Independent School District’s superintendent; Zach Brady, LISD school board president; Charles Perry, District 28 state senator; and Dustin Burrows, district 83 state representative.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.