United donates $14,000 to Special Olympics Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United has donated more than $14,000 to Special Olympics Texas, South Plains Area after a register campaign that raised more than $13,000 through United Express locations.
United itself donated an additional $1,000 to the non-profit organization. All the funds raised will stay in the Lubbock area and provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for Special Olympics athletes.
“We are so grateful for our partnership with United Fuels Express and we love seeing the support that comes from our local community,” Ashley Pena, Executive Director – West Region, Special Olympics Texas, said in a news release. “We hope to continue to see this partnership grow as we all work together to create a more inclusive community for our athletes, families and partners. Knowing, that the United Family is alongside us in our mission means the world to us."
