WANTED WEDNESDAY: Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of stalking

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is searching for Andrew Stuart McDaniel, wanted on a felony warrant for stalking.
McDaniel is 6', 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
"Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency. All callers may remain anonymous. As always, do not attempt to apprehend Mr. McDaniel yourself, and all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
You can contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126.
