WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for vehicle burglary, theft suspects
Video of vehicle burglary suspects provided by Lubbock Police Department (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital | September 11, 2019 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 4:25 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects accused of theft and vehicle burglary in this week's Wanted Wednesday.

The first four suspects are accused of vehicle burglary. Police say they broke into a vehicle on Aug. 5 and charged thousands of dollars to stolen credit cards at the mall.

The next suspects are accused of stealing from Game Stop on Aug. 15.

If you have information about any of these cases, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

