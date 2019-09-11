1-year-old injured after person shoots at northeast Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old was injured Wednesday morning after a person walked up to a house in the 1700 block of East Auburn Street and began shooting. That child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to the area around 12:15 a.m.
Investigators were told a suspect walked up to the residence and started shooting, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The 1-year-old was shot and taken by family members to University Medical Center.
There is no word on the current condition of the child. Police have not identified the suspect in this case.
