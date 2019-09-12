Chemical spill in southeast Lubbock prompts hours-long evacuation

After a chemical spill, emergency officials asked residents to stay away from the 2700 block of East 66th Street on Sept. 12. (Source: Michael Cantu KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | September 12, 2019 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 9:42 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock issued a warning and told residents to evacuate and stay away from 2700 East 66th Street after a chemical spill early Thursday morning. Just after 9:30 a.m. that warning was lifted.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to Hydrite Chemical Company at 2701 E. 66th St. just after 7 a.m. Thursday and found a medium-sized chemical spill of hydrochloric acid. The leak was stopped but the acid is producing vapor, accoding to LFR.

Now, the city has asked residents to stay away from the area and has evacuated areas between Vanda Avenue and Southeast Drive from East 48th Street to East 66th Street.

A hazmat crew was able to contain the acid to a trough and a neutralizer has been added to stop the acid from off-gassing.

