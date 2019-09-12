Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for shooting a 1-year-old through the front window of a home in northeast Lubbock.
- The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday.
- The child was taken to University Medical Center by family member.
- Those who may have information on this incident are asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
- Read more here: Lubbock police offer reward for information about shooting that injured 1-year-old
Two murder suspect fugitives are back in police custody after making an escape in late August.
- The couple escaped last month in Utah while they were being extradited back to Arizona by overpowering guards and escaping a transport van.
- The couple was facing numerous charges including first-degree murder, arson and auto theft.
- They were also thought to be in the Lubbock-area after their escape.
- Read more from KOLD-TV in Arizona here: BREAKING: Tucson murder suspects captured
New video shows damage caused by a tornado in Sioux Falls, North Dakota.
- Drone video shows what is left of buildings and property in the city.
- The tornado ripped through the area Tuesday night leaving buildings without roofs and debris scattered everywhere.
- There are no reports of deaths or any serious injuries.
- Read more here: Apparent tornado leaves path of destruction in Sioux Falls, SD
At least 2,500 people are missing in the Bahamas.
- But government officials have cautioned some of those people may have left the country or gone to shelters.
- Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm on Sept. 1.
- So far, 50 people have been confirmed dead.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Tentative list of the missing in Bahamas has 2,500 names
