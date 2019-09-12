DPS searching for suspect who ran from vehicle during traffic stop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS says one suspect is in custody and deputies are searching for another after two men ran from a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of 1st Street.
DPS says they pulled the vehicle over for outstanding traffic warrants, but when the vehicle stopped, a male driver and passenger both ran from the vehicle.
The passenger was quickly caught and arrested for outstanding warrants. The driver has been identified but has not been located as of Thursday afternoon. The passenger will be charged with evading arrest.
A woman who remained behind in the vehicle was released.
