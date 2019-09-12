Food for Thought: 9/12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moldy food, and food items stored outside. Those are just two of the more than a dozen violations found at this week's only low performer.
KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Christy Hartin breaks down the violations in this week’s Food for Thought.
Gilbert’s Bar & Grill at 2608 Salem Ave. had 16 violations.
- Multiple foods were molded including: beef with mold, vegetable dumpling, salad and beans. All were thrown away.
- Sour cream and milk did not have a date mark.
- Food was uncovered in a cooler. Food is on the floor of the freezer and the cooler.
- Raw ground beef was stored over whole beef and raw chicken.
- The microwave was dirty. Silverware and glasses were stored outside.
- Utensils and containers were stored outside without a cover.
- Racks were dirty.
- Vent hoods and filters were heavily soiled.
- A chemical was stored on top of cornmeal and hand sanitizer was over the prep area.
- Personal drinks and items were stored over plates in prep services.
- There are no paper towels in the men's restroom.
- There were no hand washing sign in the men's restroom
- Tape used for labeling in the walk-in cooler is peeling.
- The back door of the kitchen was missing door sweeps.
- The inspector notes based on the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
- Employees did not have their food handler certificate.
The report shows most violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.