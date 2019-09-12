Food for Thought: 9/12

By Christy Hartin | September 12, 2019 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 4:39 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moldy food, and food items stored outside. Those are just two of the more than a dozen violations found at this week's only low performer.

Gilbert’s Bar & Grill at 2608 Salem Ave. had 16 violations.

  • Multiple foods were molded including: beef with mold, vegetable dumpling, salad and beans. All were thrown away.
  • Sour cream and milk did not have a date mark.
  • Food was uncovered in a cooler. Food is on the floor of the freezer and the cooler.
  • Raw ground beef was stored over whole beef and raw chicken.
  • The microwave was dirty. Silverware and glasses were stored outside.
  • Utensils and containers were stored outside without a cover.
  • Racks were dirty.
  • Vent hoods and filters were heavily soiled.
  • A chemical was stored on top of cornmeal and hand sanitizer was over the prep area.
  • Personal drinks and items were stored over plates in prep services.
  • There are no paper towels in the men's restroom.
  • There were no hand washing sign in the men's restroom
  • Tape used for labeling in the walk-in cooler is peeling.
  • The back door of the kitchen was missing door sweeps.
  • The inspector notes based on the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
  • Employees did not have their food handler certificate.

The report shows most violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.

