I Beat Pete: Sit Down Basketball Shots at the United Supermarkets Arena
By Pete Christy | September 12, 2019 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 10:03 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -This week, we went to the United Supermarkets Arena for a sit down basketball shooting challenge. Trying to make a free throw, two point shot and a three pointer while sitting down.

It’s all to promote the Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes event this Saturday September 14th at the Moonlight Musicals Stage at 413 E. Broadway. They have also added a run this year.

Taking part in the challenge was Lady Raider Junior Jada Walton. She transferred in from Texas A&M.

Check out the challenge and Step Out to walk or run to help stop Diabetes Saturday.

