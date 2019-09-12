I Beat Pete: Sit Down Basketball Shots at the United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -This week, we went to the United Supermarkets Arena for a sit down basketball shooting challenge. Trying to make a free throw, two point shot and a three pointer while sitting down.
It’s all to promote the Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes event this Saturday September 14th at the Moonlight Musicals Stage at 413 E. Broadway. They have also added a run this year.
Taking part in the challenge was Lady Raider Junior Jada Walton. She transferred in from Texas A&M.
Check out the challenge and Step Out to walk or run to help stop Diabetes Saturday.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
