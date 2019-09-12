KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dottie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dottie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Dottie is a 4-year-old who has been in the shelter for the last seven months.
She is a calm dog, who is well-trained with a good temperament. She even plays well with dogs her own size.
Dottie’s adoption fees for Thursday, Sept. 12, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
