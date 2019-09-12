All clear given at Levelland school after bomb threat found in bathroom

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Intermediate School was evacuated Thursday morning after a written bomb threat was found in one of the bathrooms, saying a bomb would go off at 1 p.m.
Authorities gave the all clear at 1:45 p.m. and students have returned to class. Levelland Police Chief Albert Garza says no device was found. Police are still investigating the threat.
Students were evacuated to the old Levelland High School football field. Levelland ISD did not cancel classes. They will let all the students back in and do a head court before any student is allowed to go home.
Parents will need to wait for the all-clear to be given. If parents want to take their students out of school after the all-clear is given, they will need to go to the office and check their student out of school.
Parents are asked to watch for alerts from the school for updates.
