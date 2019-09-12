Lubbock man pleads guilty to theft of 14 firearms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 20-year-old Zachary Nicholas Gonzales of Lubbock pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee this week.
Gonzales faces up to 10 years and a fine not to exceed $250,000, followed by three years of supervised release.
Gonzales admitted to stealing 14 guns from Cash America Pawn at 1510 50th Street back on July 4.
Court documents say he gained entry to the pawn shop and breached the cage area by propping a ladder next to the cage, removing ceiling tiles and jumping over the cage.
Another Cash America Pawn at 125 North University also had an attempted break in that evening. Surveillance video showed it was the same suspect in both cases.
Police encourtered Gonzales outside when they responded to the store on University.
A state warrant was issued for Gonzales on July 9. He was arrested on the warrant and was found to be in possession of one of the stolen firearms.
Gonzales admitted to burglarizing the pawn shop and stealing the guns during an intervirew with ATF agents.
He said he stole the firearms to “to sell the firearms and use the money to support his marijuana habit.”
