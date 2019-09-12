Lubbock Meals on Wheels expands to Wolfforth thanks to grant from Bayer Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home-bound, elderly and disabled people in Wolfforth are now able to have a hot meal delivered to their door thanks to a grant from Bayer U.S. Crop Science Research and Development.
Lubbock Meals on Wheels received a $5,000 grant from Bayer Fund which is being used to start up their meal delivery service in Wolfforth.
Lubbock Meals on Wheels serves more than 800 people each day. Assistant director, Mary Gerlach, said the grant from Bayer Fund will add 20 people to that list.
“We prepare the meals just like all the others in Lubbock and then we have a volunteer that drives out here and brings the coolers with the meals and leaves them here and then from here Jeff and Mahriah coordinate and the volunteers from Wolfforth come here, pick the meals up and take them out,” Gerlach said.
Meals on Wheels serves people who are home-bound, elderly or disabled.
“They don’t have to be a certain age, there’s no income guideline, they just have to not be able to prepare a balanced meal by themselves, not have anybody there to help them and pretty much not be able to get out of the house without assistance,” Gerlach said.
Gerlach said Lubbock Meals on Wheels has been aware of the need in Wolfforth and other surrounding communities for a while.
“Sometimes in these smaller areas it’s cost prohibitive for them to come up with a way to get the meals and all that kind of stuff, we can help with that as long as somebody in the community can just help us coordinate it,” Gerlach said.
Luke Carpenter, Site Lead at Lubbock Research and Development Site, said Bayer Fund and Lubbock Meals on Wheels share a common goal.
“And that’s to improve lives,” Carpenter said.
Bayer fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.
“We’ve got a lot of people that are home-bound and the volunteers at Lubbock Meals on Wheels do such an excellent job and the organization,” Carpenter said.
Volunteers come in each day to deliver on 61 routes, but Gerlach said they always need more help.
You can sign up to volunteer here: https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/volunteer/
