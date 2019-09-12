Lubbock police cancel overnight chase due to ‘public safety’ concerns

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Police are searching for suspects after a car crashed into a house in the 2900 block of Parkway Drive overnight.
Police began chasing the vehicle after trying to stop it for an expired registration around 1 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle fled from officers and began driving at high speed.
Police broke off pursuit in the interest of public safety in the area of 1500 Parkway Drive at 1:05 a.m.
Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 2900 block of Parkway Drive at 1:08 a.m. The suspects had left the vehicle and fled the scene after it crashed into a residence. Police are still working to identify them.
Major Crash Investigations responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.