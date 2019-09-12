Some strong storms late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front sinking into the KCBD viewing area late today will bring the best chance of storms and rain we’ve seen this week or will see into early next week. These storms may be accompanied by heavy rain, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. Use our free KCBD Weather App to keep up with any watches or warnings which may be issued.
The cold front is one of several elements supporting more storm activity. More numerous, more coverage, more intensity. The most likely time is this evening, but a few storms may occur either side of that period.
In addition to the storm tracking ability in the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page, you can activate the warnings layer. Click "Layers" in the lower right. Scroll down the menu that opens. Under "Alerts" highlight the "Tornado / Severe Storms" icon. Check your location and change as desired.
You have the same ability in our free KCBD Weather App, which you can download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Check the location. You can change it as desired or set it to "Follow Me". By the way, if you opt in to receiving warning notifications, you'll receive warning for the location you've chosen – even if the app is not running.
While the best chance of rain, and storms, will be this evening, a chance of storms and rain continues through Friday evening. A drying and warming pattern will resume Saturday.
Another weather system may bring rain back to the South Plains late next week. Just ahead of that system highs in the 90s are likely while just behind the system highs in the 80s are anticipated. Get more information and watch for updates in the forecast section here on our Weather Page.
At this time there is no tropical system in line to affect our local weather. There is an area of disturbed weather over the central and southeastern Bahamas which is gradually becoming better organized.
Conditions are favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so as it moves northwest toward the Florida Peninsula.
Tip: Track tropical activity in the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific using the Interactive Radar on our Weather Page and in our free Weather App. Activate the “Tropical” icon.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 89°, three degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (as of this writing) was 70°, ten degrees above the average for the date. The September 11 record low is 47° (1959) and the record high 103° (2000). For today, September 12, Lubbock’s average low is 60° and the high 86°. The record low is 44° (1959) and the record high 100° (1930).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 7:59 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:28 AM CDT.
