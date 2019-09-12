Storm Chances on the Increase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold front will bring an increasing chance of showers and storms to the are tonight through tomorrow night. Some of those storms could be strong with hail, high winds and heavy rain, especially in the northern South Plains. The front will also bring cooler temps with increased clouds to Lubbock and surrounding communities.
The front will roll across the area overnight so the best chance of heavy storms will be late tonight and early tomorrow morning. You may be awakened by some thunder-lightning and rain Friday morning.
There will also be a chance of late afternoon and evening storms during the Friday night football games on the South Plains.
Some of the storms could produce from ½” to 1” or more of rainfall leading to some flooding of low lying areas and intersections tonight and tomorrow.
The rain chances will decrease early Saturday morning as the front moves south of the area and temperatures will remain in the 60s at night and 80s in the afternoon with the weekend.
Rain chances will remain low until the middle of next week.
As for the afternoon highs, they will climb to the mid-80s by Saturday and may approach the 90 degree mark by Wednesday of next week.
One last note, there will be a Full Harvest Moon on Friday the 13th.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.