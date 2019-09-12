Texas Tech Basketball to play in charity exhibition contest against UTEP

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second straight year, the Red Raider basketball team will start the year playing in an exhibition game for a good cause.
Texas Tech athletics announced on Thursday, that the Red Raiders will play UTEP in El Paso and donate all of the proceeds to a non-profit organization supporting the victims from the Aug. 3 tragedy.
Tickets for the “El Paso Strong” game cost $10 and can be purchased online.
The Red Raiders will be facing a UTEP squad that is coming off an 8-21 season, but the Miners enter the season with a lot of optimism because they are loaded with transfers.
Texas Tech will officially start the season on Nov. 5 when they host Eastern Illinois.
