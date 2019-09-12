Texas Tech Basketball to play in charity exhibition contest against UTEP

Texas Tech Red Raiders in action against the TCU Horned Frogs on January 28 at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. (Devin Ward/KCBD)
By Devin Ward | September 12, 2019 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 4:24 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second straight year, the Red Raider basketball team will start the year playing in an exhibition game for a good cause.

Texas Tech athletics announced on Thursday, that the Red Raiders will play UTEP in El Paso and donate all of the proceeds to a non-profit organization supporting the victims from the Aug. 3 tragedy.

Tickets for the “El Paso Strong” game cost $10 and can be purchased online.

The Red Raiders will be facing a UTEP squad that is coming off an 8-21 season, but the Miners enter the season with a lot of optimism because they are loaded with transfers.

Texas Tech will officially start the season on Nov. 5 when they host Eastern Illinois.

