11-year-old girl has encounter with suspicious man trying to give her a ride

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Parents teach their kids “stranger danger,” and what to do if they are approached by someone they don’t know out in public, and parents hope their kids listen if they unfortunately end up in that situation.
Well, one 11-year-old middle school girl was put in that situation when she was approached by a suspicious man in his car while she was walking home from school. Now, her mother is speaking out to hopefully teach parents a valuable lesson.
Tonya Gooch says her daughter goes to Atkins Middle School, which is less than three blocks away from their home, and she walks home after school all the time. In fact Gooch says her daughter has a routine: she gets out of school, walks home, and calls her mom when she gets in. Unfortunately Tuesday afternoon was different.
“She was coming down Avenue T and this car slowed down, rolled their window down, and looked at her, but kept going,” said Gooch.
Gooch says her daughter didn’t think much of it and continued on her way. She cut through a field that divides her school from her home, but was met by a man in a white car when she got back on the sidewalk. “He must have been watching her or something. He stopped and asked her if she saw a puppy, and she said no. Then he asked her if she would like to help him look for this puppy.”
Its the age old scenario your parents warn you about when it comes to strangers, but this little girl wasn’t falling for it.
“Again, she said no, and then he asked if she wanted to ride home. At that point, she took off running and came home. She locked the door and called me. I was terrified,” said Gooch.
Gooch says she called the police and notified Lubbock ISD of what happened. She says she’s taught her daughter what to do in situations like this, but never expected it to actually happen. “I just tell her if they’re going to walk, not to walk close to the street and stay on the sidewalk, far away from the car, so they can’t open the door and reach out and grab them. I tell them don’t talk to anybody and don’t get anybody’s car. That if I didn’t specifically tell them somebody was picking them up, not to get in their car.”
Gooch says the fact that her daughter did just that, she’s proud. “I’m kind of surprised she didn’t tell him off actually. She looks like my little, sweet innocent one, but she’s still a lot tougher than you would think and she’s actually handled it really well.”
As for Lubbock ISD police, Lubbock ISD Chief Jody Scifres says this type of interaction is very rare, but they’re taking it seriously and informing students how to handle these types of situations just like Gooch’s daughter did.
This incident happened on 57th Street and Avenue S. The girl got a description of the man who approached her. She said he was skinny and Hispanic with tattoos on his face and drove a smaller white car.
