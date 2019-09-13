Conrad Lofts in Plainview finalist for Texas Downtown Association President’s Award

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The newly opened Conrad Lofts in Plainview has been named a finalist for the 2019 President’s Award given out by the Texas Downtown Association.
The Lofts were built nearly 90 years ago as a Hilton Hotel and is now a six-floor apartment building. Located at 116 West 6th Street in Plainview, the Lofts were nominated for Design Entry of Best Renovation/ Rehabilitation/ Restoration for Under 50,000 population by TDA, according to the City of Plainview.
That building sat vacant for about 30 years, before it was renovated and re-opened in April. The Lofts are one of 119 entries that were submitted in 11 categories from communities across the state.
Winners of the award will be announced on Oct. 30 in Georgetown during the TDA’s Awards Gala.
