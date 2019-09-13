Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, some rain is visiting parts of the KCBD viewing area, but nothing severe is expected to come from it.
- Shower chances will decrease throughout the day, but some spotty showers are possible.
- That may hinder some Friday night football games.
The leading Democratic presidential contenders were on stage Thursday night in Houston for their third debate.
- A couple of highlights include former Vice President Joe Biden challenging Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren over how they would pay for their medicare for all plans.
- And anger over more mass shootings in America erupted when Beto O’Rourke declared his backing for mandatory assault rifle buybacks.
- Read some highlights from the Associated Press here: Liberal, moderate divide on display in Democratic debate
The Bahamas islands are bracing for another tropical storm.
- The disturbance is about 200 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island.
- This poses a new threat to the islands already hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.
- The new storm systems will likely steam toward Florida Saturday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
- Read the latest here: Another tropical system expected to hit Bahamas
The man charged with gunning down nearly two dozen people inside an El Paso Walmart could be sentenced to death.
- Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against the 21-year-old gunman.
- An El Paso grand jury indicted him on 22 counts of capital murder.
- A trial date has not been set.
- Read the latest here: Grand jury indicts man on capital murder for El Paso attack
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are in Tucson Saturday night to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a night time match up.
- Kickoff is at 9:30 p.m. our time, which is 7:30 p.m. Arizona time.
- And it’s expected to be a high scoring affair.
- This will be Arizona’s first game against a Big 12 opponent since 2012.
- See what Coach Matt Wells has to say about the game: WellSaid Chapter 3: Previewing Arizona
