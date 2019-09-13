DPS arrests Levelland woman found with a pound of meth

Marisa Nicole Guillen, 23 (Source: Picasa)
September 13, 2019 at 2:44 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 2:44 PM

Provided by Levelland & Hockley County News-Press

Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Levelland woman Thursday as the result of a search warrant in Lubbock.

A representative with DPS said that a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of 26th Street in Lubbock around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Agents arrested Marisa Nicole Guillen, 23, who was found in possession of a pound of methamphetamine. Guillen was charged with manufacture, delivery, of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 400 grams.

Pictured is contraband seized by the Department of Public Safety on a search warrant in Lubbock. (Source: Picasa)

She was also charged with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.

DPS representatives said Guillen is on probation out of Hockley County. They also said the case has been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

