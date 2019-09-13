KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Russell

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Russell, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Russell is 11 months old.
He loves to cuddle, is a gentle eater, is great on a leash but might need a slow introduction to other dogs.
Russell’s adoption fees for Friday, Sept. 13, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
