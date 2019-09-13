Lubbock man who threatened mass shooting charged with making false statement to obtain firearm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who made threats to commit a mass shooting has now been charged with making a false statement to obtain a firearm.
An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) outlined the charges in an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint back in July.
The federal charges center around Williams providing a false address to Cabela's when he bought a firearm back on July 11.
The affidavit says Williams was admitted to Covenant Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation on July 13, after making threats to commit a mass shooting.
Williams told police he had recently purchased an AK-47-style rifle and was planning to "shoot up" his hotel and commit suicide by cop.
William's grandmother told police she "received a call from him where he said he was homicidal and suicidal. The grandmother could hear Williams manipulating a firearm over the phone and was able to convince Williams to let her pick him up and take him to the hospital."
Williams later directed police to his hotel room and gave consent to search.
Williams laid out all his weapons on the bed for law enforcement to take custody of the items, including:
An AK-47 rifle with 17 magazines loaded with 7.62 ammunition
A black trench coat
Multiple knives
Black tactical pants
A black t-shirt that said "Let 'Em Come"
Black tactical gloves with fingers cut off
In a bag, officers found documents chronicling Williams’ depression and found his anti-depressant medication.
