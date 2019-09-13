Man arrested after running from police in alleged stolen vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police arrested 27-year-old Eric Anthony Munoz after a short police chase in East Lubbock that ended near East 35th Street when he was found hiding in another vehicle.
The vehicle Munoz drove was reported stolen Thursday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. And when police caught sight of it later that day they tried to pull him over, but he fled from the scene and police lost him.
A perimeter was set up, then police got a tip on his new location, near East 34th Street and Elm Avenue. Troopers with the Department of Public Safety were able to point Lubbock police officers to where Munoz was.
He was found in another vehicle and arrested. The alleged stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.
Munoz has since been charged with harassment of a public servant, evading in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and felon in possession of a firearm. No bond amount has been set at this time.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.