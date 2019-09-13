Police: Man crashes truck into Ohio hospital, killing employee

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH/CNN) – A man is in custody after authorities said he crashed his pickup truck into an Ohio hospital Friday morning, killing an employee.
Raymond Leiendecker, 45, drove the truck into the Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester just before 10 a.m., according to investigators.
The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it appears that Leiendecker intentionally hit the building.
The truck crashed through the emergency room doors and went completely inside the building.
At least three people were hurt in the crash, including Leiendecker, who is being treated at an area hospital.
One hospital worker died from his injuries.
Officials said a woman is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said Leiendecker will face charges.
