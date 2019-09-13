TRAFFIC ALERT: Nails dumped on S. Loop near University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews are on the scene cleaning up a spill after a pickup pulling a trailer lost its load of nails. Eastbound lanes are completely stopped right now as they hook the trailer up to another truck. Westbound lanes are slowed, but not completely stopped.
The incident is on S. Loop 289 in front of the Science Spectrum in the eastbound lanes.
TxDOT has been called to investigate the damage to the concrete barrier and a street sweeper has been called in to clean up the nails.
Traffic is moving slow for motorists in both directions on the Loop.
Avoid the area if possible until the scene is cleared and cleaned.
