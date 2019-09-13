Volunteers, donations still wanted for SPFB’s Kids Cafe program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Volunteers and donations are still needed for the South Plains Food Bank’s Kids Cafe program, which provides children with evening meals in an after-school environment.
The program relies heavily on volunteers to tutor children, prepare food, play games with children, teach arts and crafts, and help students learn more about computers.
The food bank has 9 Kids Cafe sites in Lubbock, one in Ralls, one in Shallowater, one in Brownfield and one in Lamesa.
A full list and contact information can be found below:
