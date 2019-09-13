Weekend Rain Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heavy rain fell on parts of the KCBD viewing area late yesterday and this morning. There's been some flooding of low areas and intersections. Allow extra drive time and drive to conditions. Slow down and approach intersections with caution. Storms and showers are possible through the day but will be more limited in coverage.
The cold front mentioned yesterday has and is providing a focus for storm and shower development, as expected. While the best chance of widespread storms and rain across the viewing area is now past, a chance of storms and rain continues through this evening.
Drier and warmer weather resumes this weekend and continue through at least mid-week. Our next potential South Plains rain-maker arrives late in the week. Just ahead of that system highs in the 90s are likely while just behind it highs in the 80s are anticipated. Get more information and watch for updates in the forecast section here on our Weather Page.
Check back later this morning for more information, including reported rain totals.
