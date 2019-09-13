Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The weekend is here, it looks nice, unless you’re hoping for rain. Tonight, there is a chance of showers in the southern South Plains, but the weekend is looking dry.
For football on Friday the 13th only a few areas will have to be concerned about rain. The favored areas will be from Seminole east to Lamesa and to Snyder and Jayton.
Any shower activity will likely be gone by midnight and Saturday morning rain chances are low and some patchy fog could be an issue for a period to time. As the fog burns away skies will become partly to mostly cloudy, much like we’ve had on Friday.
A few clouds will stay in place over the South Plains through Sunday, however, the chances of rain will be low from tomorrow afternoon through Monday.
As for the weekend temperatures the mornings will be cool with lows in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The afternoons look pleasant as temps climb to the mid 80s over the weekend and it will be the mixture of sun, clouds and light winds.
That forecast will likely extend into early next week with rain chances possible by the middle to later part of the coming week.
If you have fair skies tonight into Saturday you can view the Full Harvest Moon.
